5 bicyclists injured in crash involving vehicle south of Mapleton

Five bicyclists, including children, were injured when a vehicle struck their party Friday south of Mapleton.

Deputies responded at 7:40 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash involving bicyclists on Co Rd 7 near 111th St.

A Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office press release says Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong, 30, was southbound on the roadway when her car collided with a group of bicycle riders that was also traveling southbound.

The rider’s group consisted of one adult and seven juveniles, according to the sheriff’s office. Injuries ranged from minor to severe. Their names are being withheld pending notification of family members. A source told SMN the juveniles were high school-aged.

Luong was the sole occupant in her vehicle. She was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Patrol.