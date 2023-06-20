5 die when a speeding driver runs a red light and slams into them in Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say five people were killed when a driver ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle in Minneapolis after a state trooper spotted him speeding. Minneapolis police said in a statement that the driver was on Interstate 35 when the trooper first encountered him around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say the driver exited the highway before the trooper could initiate a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside. All five were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect ran from the crash scene but officers found him and took him into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.