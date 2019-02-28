5 elderly men injured in Mower County crash

(Rochester, MN) – Four elderly men from Austin and another from Spring Valley were injured in a crash in Mower County Wednesday afternoon.

Herbert John Barnhart, 91, of Spring Valley was southbound on Highway 63 south of Racine when he stopped his 2010 Dodge Avenger at a stop sign and attempted to left onto Highway 16, according to the state patrol’s crash report.

A 2016 Ford Escape that was westbound on Highway 16 couldn’t avoid the Dodge. The driver of the Ford was Roger Bernard Reller, 88, of Austin. There were three passengers in the Ford, all from Austin: Gordon Douglas Briggs, 75, Roland Edward Hanson, 73, and Lanny Frank Krachmer, 79.

All five men involved suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mayo Clinic Rochester.

All were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, which the state patrol says happened at 1:46 p.m.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash.

