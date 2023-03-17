5 fire departments respond to fire at home east of Kasota

Five fire departments were called to the scene of a fire Friday morning east of Kasota.

The Kasota Fire Department and the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded at 9:11 a.m. to 33201 Shanaska Creek Rd in Kasota Township for a report of a structure fire.

Fire crews determined the basement of the home was fully engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Cleveland, St. Peter, Le Center, and North Mankato arrived to assist at the scene. Crews were still battling the blaze as of 2 p.m.

There were three occupants inside the home who were able to exit safely. They were monitored at the scene for smoke inhalation by Le Center Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.