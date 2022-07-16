5 injured, one critically, in 8 vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan

A Hamburg woman was one of five people injured in an eight-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway at 7:15 a.m. and closed the roadway in that direction for about seven hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol says multiple vehicles were stopped at the red light at the intersection of Highway 282 when a semi truck plowed into the back of the line, pushing the vehicles into the intersection. A secondary crash occurred when one of the vehicles from the northbound lanes was pushed into the southbound lanes of Highway 169.

One of the drivers was critically injured. Anna Leigh Biedenbender, 30, of St. Paul, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Theresa Margie Kroells, 47, of Hamburg, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Kroells transported herself to a hospital, according to the patrol crash report.

Another driver was identified as Jeffrey Joseph Roetter Gresback, a 54-year-old Hayward man. Roetter Gresback wasn’t injured.

The crash report says drivers Jeffrey Hudson Klein, 46, and Shelby Ann Witt, 29, both of Belle Plaine, received non-life threatening injuries in the crash, but neither was transported to a hospital.

The semi driver, 32-year-old Jared Jamal Washington, of Florissant, MO, was transported to St. Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two others involved in the crash were not injured. They were identified as Lukas Richard Oxborough, 31, of Savage, and 67-year-old Harold Raymond Geiselhart of Farmington.