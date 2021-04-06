5 juveniles hospitalized after Lower Sioux crash

Five juveniles, including a 16-year-old driver, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash in the Lower Sioux community.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Redwood County Rd 2 near Oxford Ave.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was speeding when the driver, Everette Myron Gene Kamolz, lost control and swerved into the ditch, hitting a tree.

Kamolz and four juvenile passengers were transported to Carris Health with minor injuries, according to a crash report.

Charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.