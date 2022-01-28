5 local counties record COVID deaths

Five local counties recorded COVID-19 deaths Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

MDH reported a total of 57 deaths, which brings Minnesota’s death toll to 11,339. Five of those deaths occurred in 2021, the rest happened this month.

Local deaths included:

Blue Earth County – Age 90 to 94

Brown County – Age 100+

Le Sueur County – Age 85 to 89

Nicollet County – Age 85 to 89

Waseca County – Age 65 to 69

There were another 14,633 confirmed positive infections logged in Thursday’s update, but MDH says approximately 17,297 reports are still waiting for review. Those cases aren’t necessarily positive, but they indicate the high volume of lab reports.

As of Wednesday, MDH says 1,502 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 213 intensive care patients.