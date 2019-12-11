5 Minnesotans Sickened With E.coli Linked to Chopped Salad Kits

Five Minnesotans have been sickened by a strain of E.coli that has been linked to a brand of chopped salad kits.

The Minnesotans are among nine total cases of E.coli whose origin has been tracked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits.

Consumers are being warned not to eat the affected salad mix if they have any in their fridge, and to throw it out.

The affected kits are as follows:

Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with an identifying code of UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07 DEC 19.

Retailers and restaurants have also been warned not to serve or sell the kits.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the five sickened individuals became ill between Nov. 8-16, with two of them hospitalized.

Four of them are Twin Cities residents, with the other from greater Minnesota. They range in age from 21 to 91 years old.

