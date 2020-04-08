5 new COVID-19 deaths, 120 hospitalized

(St. Paul, MN) – Five more people have died of COVID-19, bring the number of total deaths caused by the disease to 39, state health officials said Wednesday.

MDH reports say that the deaths involved people 58 to 100 years old, but a Fox 9 report says one of the victims was 38-years-old.

The number of positive cases of the virus statewide increased by 85, for a total of 1,154, according to the latest data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH reports that 120 people are hospitalized with the disease today, 15 more than yesterday’s report. Of those cases, 64 are being treated in intensive care.

Nicollet County reported one additional confirmed case since Tuesday, while Freeborn County added three.

Total case counts around southern Minnesota are as follows:

Blue Earth – 21

Brown – 7

Cottonwood – 5

Faribault – 3

Fillmore – 10

Freeborn – 17

Le Sueur – 20

Martin – 34

Mower – 18

Nicollet – 5

Redwood – 1

Renville – 2

Rice – 4

Sibley – 1

Steele – 8

Waseca – 3

Watonwan – 4

Governor Tim Walz is preparing to announce an extension of his stay-at-home order today, which is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The governor told reporters the extension would likely include some refinements, but didn’t give details. He has called a 2 p.m. news conference for the announcement.