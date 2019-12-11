5 New Richland residents injured in Dodge County crash

(Rochester, MN) – Five New Richland residents were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County Monday just past noon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jessie Corinne Shaffer, 36, was westbound on Highway 14 at Kasson when the Ford Excursion she was driving left the road and overturned in the ditch. Roads were snow and ice-covered at the time, according to the crash.

Shaffer had three minor children in the vehicle: two girls, ages 4 and 5, and a 2-year-old boy. Brian Alan Hoffmann, 40, was also a passenger.

All six occupants of the vehicle were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol’s crash report indicates the two adults were not wearing seat belts.

