5 Parents on How to Sneak in Sexy Time When Your Kids Are Around 24/7

As the increase in COVID-19 cases has uncannily led to a decrease in libidos across the country, there’s never been a more important time to prioritize your sex life. But what if you and your partner are now at home 24/7 with your erection eliminators, also known as children? Now, finding a spare 30-seconds to go to the toilet without a child climbing onto you is a rarity, let alone somehow managing to get into your partner’s pants.

According to couples and sex therapist of over a decade, Isiah McKimmie, we’re in the midst of a “make or break time for many relationships”, so intimacy is more important than ever. “For many couples, cracks that were just under the surface will begin showing as they’re in a confined space together and the added stress and uncertainty will add to tension in a relationship,” she tells . “It’s more important now than ever to focus on building a strong partnership- and often that means ensuring you have a healthy sex life too. Enjoying intimacy together can help you feel more bonded and connected to each other.”

Here to give you some inspiration for managing to keep up a sex life while socially isolated with your spawn are mums who’ve developed some brilliant sex survival measures.

Bring bedtime forward

“By the end of the day my husband and I are exhausted and can barely speak let alone touch each other. So that we’re not waiting until 10pm to have sex, we’ve started bringing our kids’ eight pm bedtime back to seven pm. They can’t tell the difference and it means we still have some energy in the tank to do it. So far it’s working!” – Angela, 37

Get the job done

“My trick is pretty filthy but our baby girl sometimes sleeps in our bed with us and there have been times where we’ll do it while she’s asleep. Desperate times, desperate measures! Crazily, she hasn’t woken up to date so we’ll keep going until it gets too weird.” – Lisa, 27

Take advantage of your crib

“We’re in the lucky position where our child is young enough that he cannot escape the crib, so there have been times where we’ve made him wait it out while we do our thang. Daytime sex is totally off the table at the moment, although I’m thinking we could put nap time to better use – if only we weren’t so tired.” – Tiffany, 29

Set your alarm

“With three kids running around the house now that preschool and school is shut, we set our alarm a little earlier so we can get some peace and quiet to have sex before the kids are awake (that’s if we do it at all, to be honest).” – Amira, 32

Use TV to your advantage

“We plonk our two kids in front of the TV for a movie and ‘quiet time’ in the middle of the day, then we run off to the bedroom to have sex while their attention span lasts. They’re always none the wiser as to where mum and dad have run off to.” – Gemma, 33.

Source: whimn.com.au