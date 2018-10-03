5 Sweet Texts to Send Your Partner That Will Make Them Fall in Love With You All Over Again

We’re all familiar with the sheer bliss that comes from hearing your phone “ding!”, looking down, and finding an unexpected sweet text from bae. It’s enough to make you smile — sometimes, it’s even enough to turn your whole day around. So why shouldn’t you do the same for your SO? You definitely don’t need a reason for cute, cleverly crafted texts to send your partner, and truthfully, that small gesture could be enough to make your them fall for you all over again.

The only question is what to text. Sure, you could send them a simple “Thinking of you,” or “Missing you,” or “How was your day?” Of course, you could also resort to sending along those three little words, which are always nice to read. The more thought you put into personalizing your message, however, the more impact they could have. Try to focus on showing your partner how much you love them, rather than simply telling them. The more you shape your texts around the aspects of your relationship that are unique, the more your partner will get out of them.

Strapped for ideas? Fret not. Here are some super sweet texts to send them, whether you’re trying to excite them, surprise them, remind them of how much you cherish them, or simply brighten their day overall.

1. GOOD LUCK ON XYZ TODAY! I KNOW YOU’RE GOING TO CRUSH IT. So, bae has a big presentation, a review with their boss, an audition, or an important interview about their work. Whatever it may be, they’re probably feeling some form of nerves — and stepping in to try and squash them could make you their hero. Let them know that you’re thinking of them on their big day, but more importantly, make it a point to tell them that they’re going to be great. Showing that you have confidence in them may be contagious. By helping them to walk a little taller, you may even help them to succeed in whatever they’re doing. This is one of the sweetest ways to show your support. Your partner is sure to feel pretty fortunate to be with someone who has so much faith in them.

2. THANK YOU FOR… If you really think about it, there’s likely something your partner has done for you recently that’s worth calling attention to — even if it’s something as small as doing the dishes after you both cooked dinner last night. A simple “thank you” can go a long way — not only for the person who’s being thanked, but also the one making the effort to show their gratitude. In fact, one 2010 study published in Personal Relationships found that people who expressed gratitude for a kind act done by their partner reported feeling closer to them afterward. It makes sense when you think about it. When your SO does something nice for you, whether it’s picking up your favorite matcha from that special tea shop on their way home or helping you craft a difficult email to your manager at work, you’re more likely to appreciate it if you actually take the time to acknowledge it. Plus, your SO is far more likely to continue doing nice things for you if they feel like their efforts are appreciated.

3. I HAVE A SURPRISE FOR YOU. There’s nothing like a little mystery to keep the romance alive. When bae is at work, give them a little teaser of what’s to come later with this simple phrase. You could keep it totally under wraps and leave it at that. Or, you could hint at what they have waiting for them by adding a subtle detail or a photo. For example, if you’re planning to surprise them by cooking them dinner, you could add: “Come hungry.” Or, if you’re planning to surprise them with something a little more intimate, a close-up on a piece of lingerie or your bare legs on the bed could do the trick. Surprising your SO shows them that you’re still putting thought and effort into your relationship, and giving them a little taste of what’s to come could certainly make their workday go by a whole lot faster.

4. XYZ JUST REMINDED ME OF YOU. There are lots of ways in which you might be reminded of bae. Perhaps you’re passing by the restaurant where you had your first date on your way home from work, or your song comes on Pandora, or you spot their favorite book on a shelf at the library. Whatever it is, take a moment to let them know. It shows that even the smallest things make you think about them, which is bound to make them feel loved. Who knows? You might start a trend. Odds are, there are plenty of things that remind your partner of you throughout the day, and by taking the time to acknowledge how often they cross your mind, you might inspire them to do the same.