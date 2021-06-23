5 teens hospitalized after crash west of Hutchinson

Five teenagers were hospitalized following a crash just west of Hutchinson Wednesday morning.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded at 6:23 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of 180th St and Walden Ave.

The 1999 Ford F-250 pickup was driven by a 16-year-old girl with four juvenile passengers, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The passengers were ages 16 to 17.

All five occupants of the vehicle were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital by ambulance. Two were then flown to a metro hospital. The nature of their injuries or conditions is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.