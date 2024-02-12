5 teens hurt, 3 seriously, in head-on collision in Faribault

Five people were injured, three of them seriously, in a head-on crash in Faribault Saturday afternoon.

The Faribault Police Department was alerted to the crash on the 1100 block of 9th Ave SW by cell phone notification and multiple 911 calls.

Police responded to the area at 1:40 p.m. where they found two pickups had collided head-on.

Beau William Velishek, 18, who was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado, had to be extricated from the pickup. Velishek and his passenger, Genevieve Rose Donahue, 17, were both airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious injuries.

Two other passengers in Velishek’s truck were transported by ambulance to Allina Health Faribault. They were identified as 15-year-old Ajay Michael Still, who was seriously injured, and Rideway Joe Wasilowski, 15, who suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other pickup, a Ford F-150, was identified as 17-year-old Riley Michael Velishek. Riley Velishek had minor injuries, according to police.

The Minnesota State Patrol will assist with crash reconstruction to determine the circumstances of the collision.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, but driver impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor.