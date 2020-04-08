5 Traits Women Want in a Man, According to Science

What makes a man attractive?

As men and woman, there are many traits we look for in a partner. We look for someone that we have great compatibility with, someone who shares the same interests and values. Most importantly, there needs to be a solid connection — something that just draws us to you, and leaves us wanting more.

One of these things is an emotional connection. It’s extremely necessary to be able to have a deep, emotional connection with our partner. Someone who’s not afraid to open up and share his feelings, his fears, and of course, how he feels about you. Personally, I think nothing’s sexier than a man who can openly cry in front of you.

But if we’re being open and honest, a huge part of connecting with someone is a physical attraction. Something that makes him stand out from other men. It’s what initially sparks up interest in the first place. And let’s face it, boys, you know you’re just a little bit curious to know exactly what we’re looking for.

The truth is, there’s no right or wrong answer because every woman looks for someone that compliments and fits into her lifestyle. However, there are some common core traits that are needed and wanted, and if you don’t already have those than sadly we probably won’t be interested.

So what are the most attractive traits that all women look for in a man? Well, thanks to scientific studies, we can pinpoint some of the exact physical traits that majority of women look for in a man.

1. A sense of humor

Researchers from Northumbria University claim that men and women take a sense of humor in a partner as a sign of intellect and social intelligence. Furthermore, Kristofor McCarty, the head of the research project, stated that women typically respond to any signs of social intelligence as an attraction factor. This is because women perceive a social man as one who could provide for her and their future children.

It’s very important to women to find a man that isn’t always so serious and knows how to relax and crack some jokes. And if she sees you can laugh at yourself, that’s even better. A guy who can laugh at himself when he’s in a vulnerable or embarrassing situation is super sexy because it shows her you’re comfortable in your own skin.

2. Facial hair

Facial hair on a man is a huge turn on for most women. Whether it’s a full-grown beard or a little stubble, men who can rock this look not only look attractive but carry a super sexy confidence.

According to a survey done by a group of Australian researchers from The University of New South Wales, over 350 women said they preferred men with facial hair, and most of them also agreed that a bit of stubble was their favorite type of facial hair on a man.

Other studies have proven that stubble seems to be the preferred choice for most women. Researchers found that women said they were more attracted to men with stubbly chins over men with clean-shaven faces and full beards. Women who participated in the research rated men with stubble as tough, mature, aggressive, dominant, masculine, and the best romantic partners.

3. A deep voice

A deep voice just screams sexy. Men with deep voices sometimes come off as intimidating, but that actually just makes them even more attractive. Men who have deep voices often appear as sensual, confident, and powerful.

After a study done by a group of researchers at University College London, women perceived men who had a deeper voice as someone who was big and strong, and the women agreed that they find that extremely attractive. Deep male voices were judged as more attractive because they conveyed the idea that the man had was physically larger, but what made them irresistible was the “breathiness” in the man’s voice which suggested the speaker had a low level of aggression despite his larger frame.

4. Height

Height does matter. There’s just something about a man who towers over you that is just plain sexy. Women also believe there are benefits to being with a taller man including wearing high heels, having someone to reach things we can’t, and protection.

As far as the research is concerned, professors at Rice University and the University of Northern Texas conducted a study that found out of 1000 Yahoo! Personal Dating ads, nearly 50% of women said they preferred to date a man who’s taller than them.

Also, a group of researchers from the University of Utah completed a study that found that “a woman’s preference for taller men actually dates back to our caveman days.” Back in the stone ages, a tall man was seen as someone who could protect others, The researchers believe that women still carry this same mentality today.

5. Men with dogs

Seriously, what’s not attractive about a man and his furry best friend? A survey conducted by Petsies found that men who were holding puppies were rated as nearly 24% sexier in comparison to men with no puppies. They were also seen as more attractive and trustworthy.

So basically, men who have dogs are way, way hotter than men without. Makes sense to me!

If you find a man with all of these traits, that’s great! But don’t fret if you don’t. Just find someone who you are comfortable being yourself around, and who show you compassion, respect, loyalty, and kindness. Never settle for anything less than you deserve.

Source: myjoyonline.com