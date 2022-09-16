5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake

An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.

MPAC officials say they can comfortably estimate about 5,000 fish died, a vast majority of those black crappie. But the agency says a few individuals of other species also perished.

MPAC says the fish were dying for approximately five days in Long Lake, which is located about eight miles south of St. James.

Tom Burri, a Limnology Consultant with MPAC, says the agency is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in a concerted effort to identify the cause of the fish kill.

Burri was unable to provide more details at this point, including whether the kill was industry related, or if charges in the matter were forthcoming.

MPAC will be provide a report on its findings once the investigation is complete.