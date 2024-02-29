$50,000 Powerball winner in Mankato

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Mankato for last night’s drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the Holiday station on Adams St, and matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball according to a release from the Minnesota State Lottery.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday were 16-26-29-38-50 and the Powerball is 6.

Since 2021, Minnesota State Lottery winners who win more than $10,000 can opt to keep their name and city private.

To claim a prize, see more information here.