A teen was seriously injured in a crash north of Redwood Falls Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Renville County roads 1 & 4.

Investigators say a Ford Focus driven by 19-year-old Calin Huntley of Montevideo, was westbound on Co Rd 4 when it failed to stop at a stop sign at Renville Co Rd 1. The vehicle was hit by a Subaru that was southbound on Co Rd 1.

A passenger in the Ford, 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo, was transported by air to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Huntley was in critical condition, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.

Calin Huntley and the driver of the Subaru, Derek Voss, 47, of Omaha, Nebraska, were transported to Health Partners-Olivia with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.