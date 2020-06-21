507 to close indefinitely

(Mankato, MN) – The 507 says it will close indefinitely due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

In a social media post Saturday, the eatery announced it would close until further notice, and that all staff had been advised to get tested for the virus.

“We will keep the community updated on the timeline of our reopening, but want to assure everyone we are taking the potential exposure serious.”

Last week, Rounders and the Wine Cafe both announced they would temporarily close after an employee tested positive to the virus at each business. Many restaurants in Minnesota have been open for less than two weeks after a mandatory, statewide shutdown designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.