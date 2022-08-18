6 arrested; 1 suspect hospitalized after Mankato drug raid

Six people were arrested Wednesday and one of those suspects was hospitalized after a drug raid in Mankato’s Washinton Park area.

Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Wersal said agents executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of E Washington St Wednesday.

The investigation began after numerous complaints from neighbors about the activity and short-term traffic at the house, according to a task force press release.

Task force surveillance identified several people who were known to police from previous drug investigations coming and going from the residence. Agents also observed several hand-to-hand drug transactions occurring outside the home, and in nearby Washington Park.

When the warrant search was performed, ten people were inside the home. Police seized methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, according to the release.

A total of six people were arrested on 3rd-degree drug sale possession charges. They are: Elizabeth Marie Deberry, 31, Briana Kay Laguardia, 27, Sarah Jo Hanson, 47, Kyle Robert Blackman, 43, and Kerry Kenneth Larson, 60, all of Mankato.

A man with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in Nicollet County was also arrested.

Police say Laguardia was transported to a hospital because of her high level of suspected fentanyl impairment. The other suspects were transported to the Blue Earth County Jail.