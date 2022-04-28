6 arrested after drug task force investigation at Mankato trailer park

Six people are in custody after a three-week narcotics investigation that involved a search at four separate homes in the University Mobile home park.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says the investigation yielded the largest seizure of fentanyl pills to date.

Agents found a total of 450 Mbox 30 pills, eight grams of cocaine, two loaded handguns, and several thousand dollars in cash, according to a task force press release.

A 2-year-old child was also taken into protective custody after fentanyl pills were found in the bedroom where the toddler was sleeping.

Four adults from Mankato were arrested at the time the search warrants were executed. They were identified and charged as follows:

Geramy Durell Hopson, 35, felon in possession of a firearm

Gary Don Mosely, 31, 2nd-degree drug sales, 3rd-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm in proximity to drugs

Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, 3rd-degree drug sales, 5th-degree drug possession, child endangerment

Sean Micahel Nelson, 33, 3rd-degree drug sales, 5th-degree drug possession.

Lisa Lynn Robel, 54, of rural St. Peter, was later arrested in connection with the case and charged with 3rd-degree drug sales. Another man later turned himself in to police and has been booked on 3rd-degree drug sales. He has been identified as Bryan Mortensen, 34, of Mankato.

In 2022 to date, agents have seized close to 1000 fentanyl pills in the Mankato area.