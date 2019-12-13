6 Holiday Movie-Inspired Date Ideas That Are Extra Cute & Festive

When Buddy the Elf takes Jovie on their first date, he shows her the Christmas decor he likes in NYC. She does him one better, and shows him the tree in Rockefeller Center.

If you and bae haven’t checked out the best Christmas decor in your town, you might want to take a drive or stroll to see it all. You may even want to head into NYC for a very Elf-inspired date. Don’t forget to snap some selfies with the lights and trees in the background.