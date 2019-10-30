6 month investigation ends with major heroin seizure for Minnesota drug task force

(St. Paul, MN) – A six-month investigation across three Minnesota counties ended last week with the arrests of three suspects and a large heroin seizure.

The Southwest Metro Drug Task Force served warrants on Oct 21 in Hennepin, Ramsey, and Carver counties that resulted in the removal of five pounds of heroin being removed from the streets. The narcotics had a street value of more than $200,000, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Five pounds is one-fifth of the total number of heroin (25 pounds) seized last year by statewide drug task force teams.

Besides the three arrests, two additional people will be charged with drug-related crimes, including first-degree possession and sale.

The task force also seized $11,500 in drug proceeds and forfeited five vehicles related to the search warrants.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Ramsey County Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, St. Paul Police Department, Carver County Sheriff’s Office, and Chaska Police Department assisted with executing the warrants.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)