6 shot in 3 separate Minneapolis incidents within 45 minutes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Six people were shot and injured in Minneapolis in three separate incidents that occurred within 45 minutes of each other.

The shootings happened Thursday night. The first happened at 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue. Police arrived to find a man on the ground who appeared to be shot.

The second shooting happened at 9:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South. One man had been shot.

At 9:46 p.m., police got multiple 911 calls about shots fired on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue East. Four men were shot in that incident. The medical conditions of the victims were not immediately known.