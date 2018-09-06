6 Tips to Get Your Kids Excited About Doing Their Chores

As a parent, cleaning up after your kids can be the absolute worst, especially when you know they’re old enough to know better and are more than capable of picking up after themselves. So it’s a great feeling when your kids reach that age where chores are appropriate. You can start teaching them about responsibility by letting them help out around the house, and you get a little bit of a break. It’s a win-win!

But while chores are great tools to help foster independence, work ethic, and an overall feeling that they’re a valued and productive member of the family, sometimes getting kids to do them can be even more taxing than the tasks themselves. That’s why we’ve put together a few helpful tips that will get your kids on board with their chores. Keep reading to see them all now, and don’t be afraid to report back!

1. Choose Age-Appropriate Chores

There’s a good chance that asking a toddler to empty the dishwasher will result in an injury, a disaster, or both. But most are perfectly capable of putting their dirty clothes in the hamper or cleaning up their toys. Dishes, laundry, and garbage duties are perfect for older kids.

2. Involve Them

Sit down as a family and discuss responsibilities and rewards together. Being part of the process can help kids feel as though they have some ownership over their chores, as opposed to simply being bossed around.

3. Establish a Reward System

Some families find that a chore chart with a reward system works really well. For younger children, fill a prize box with small items from the dollar section at Target. Then let them choose a prize at the end of each week for a job well done. If your kids are older, they can work for a weekly allowance, screen time, or a special trip to Starbucks.

4. Set a Goal

Don’t want a whole chart and reward system? Try setting one goal at a time. Let them earn that new toy, new iPhone, or whatever their must-have item is.

5. Praise For a Job Well Done

Let your kids know how much you appreciate their help. A heartfelt thank you can do wonders for a kid’s self-esteem, and leave them eager to continue helping out.

6. Don’t Expect Perfection

Children learn by doing, and they’re bound to make lots of mistakes — and messes. So don’t be surprised (or upset) if things aren’t always done perfectly.

