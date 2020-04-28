6-Year-Old Starts ‘Drive-by, Walk-by Joke Stand’ to Cheer Neighbors

What do you get when you cross an inventive 6-year-old with mandatory quarantine? Give up? You get a “Drive-by/walk-by joke stand” hosted by Canadian child comedian Callaghan McLaughlin.

The young boy began his comedy career in his driveway in Saanich, B.C., as a way to bring joy to his neighbors, while still practicing social distancing.

Callaghan’s mom, Kelsea McLaughlin, bought her son a kid-friendly joke book about six months ago, which he had been practicing with.

“Callaghan has been actively telling us one-liners and knock-knock jokes for the past six months or so,” his mom, Kelsea McLaughlin, tells Yahoo Life. “We felt it was time for a fresh audience!”

Callaghan, the oldest of three, worked with his parents to set up the stand, so he could tell his jokes free of charge to passersby. His family says he originally wanted to start a lemonade stand in the spring, but found a way to adapt the idea to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The joke stand started April 14, with Kelsea posting on social media to alert friends, family and neighbors to stop by and listen to Callaghan recite his punchlines.

Those outside the community are alre also impressed by Callaghan’s novel idea. Fellow comedian, and Canadian, Ryan Reynolds called the boy a “hero” on Twitter.

“Please drive by and hear a joke from this kid,” Kelsea wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Callaghan posing with a sign advertising the “drive-by/walk-by joke stand.”

Source: news.yahoo.com