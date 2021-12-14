69 additional COVID-19 cases recorded in Mower County Tuesday for cumulative total of 7,660

Mower County logged 7,407 confirmed and 253 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 7,660 since the onset of the pandemic, a rise of 69 from Monday, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials added that the total positive cases for the duration of the pandemic, including reinfections, now total 969,450, and over 931,800 people have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.

Olmsted County recorded 23,748 cumulative cases Tuesday, a jump of 208 from Monday, Steele County reported 7,251 cumulative cases Tuesday, a rise of 57 from Monday and Freeborn County confirmed 6,050 cumulative COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up 60 from Monday. Dodge County now has 3,830 cumulative cases, up 27 from Monday and Fillmore County recorded 3,249 cumulative cases Tuesday, a rise of 32 from Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 9,042 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday for a cumulative total of 957,867, and they added that 46 additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state from Monday to Tuesday for a cumulative total of 9,964 since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 48,362 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic, and 9,518 of those patients have required treatment in intensive care units.