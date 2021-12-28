69 additional COVID-19 cases recorded in Mower County Tuesday for cumulative total of 7,883

Mower County logged 7,626 confirmed and 257 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 7,883 since the onset of the pandemic, a rise of 69 from Monday, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials added that the total number of positive cases for the duration of the pandemic, including reinfections in Minnesota, now totals 1,010,225, and over 977,900 people have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.

Olmsted County recorded 24,788 cumulative cases Tuesday, a jump of 272 from Monday, Steele County reported 7,512 cumulative cases Tuesday, up 45 from Monday and Freeborn County confirmed 6,308 cumulative COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a rise of 64 from Monday. Dodge County now has 3,957 cumulative cases, up 24 from Monday and Fillmore County recorded 3,426 cumulative COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up 32 from Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 9,873 positive COVID-19 tests in the state Tuesday for cumulative total of 996,843, and they added that 40 additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state from Monday to Tuesday for a cumulative total of 10,399 since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 50,345 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic, and 9,873 of those patients have required treatment in intensive care units.