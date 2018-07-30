7 Common Relationship Dealbreakers for Men

“Nearly half of men, no matter their salary as compared to their partner, want to share the financial burden of a relationship as a couple or keep it separate rather than let one partner take the stress,” according to data collected on CreditLoan.com. So if their partner isn’t willing to do that — or doesn’t share the same goals — it can be a dealbreaker.

Of course, it’s always possible for couples to talk about money, and try to figure out a way to get on the same page financially — regardless of who earns more or less. That said, money issues are something many partners struggle with, so much so that it’s a leading cause of divorce.