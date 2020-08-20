7 COVID-19 deaths Thursday; 11 new cases in Blue Earth County

(St. Paul, MN) – COVID-19 deaths increased by seven, state health officials reported Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health said one of the deaths occurred in Crow Wing County; the remaining were in Hennepin and Ramsey counties. Five deaths were from a private residence; two from long-term care.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1, 745.

Over 1.3 million tests have been completed in Minnesota, with 67,308 people testing positive for the virus.

There were 698 newly virus reported cases Thursday. Eleven cases came from Blue Earth County, where a 13-year-old has recently been hospitalized, according to the county’s COVID-19 statistics page, last updated on Tuesday.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 11

Cottonwood –

Faribault – 3

Freeborn – 2

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 21

Lyon – 2

Martin – 2

McLeod – 4

Mower – 5

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 8

Nobles – 5

Redwood – 1

Rice – 18

Sibley – 2

Steele – 2

Waseca – 10

Watonwan – 1