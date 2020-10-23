7 new COVID cases at Mankato schools in past week

(Mankato, MN) – Seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mankato schools in the past week.

The positive cases were recorded between Oct 14 to Oct 21, and involved students and staff.

Since the start of the school year, 36 virus cases have been reported in the district, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The Minnesota Department of Health released updated case rate data for schools on Thursday. Blue Earth County’s case rate dropped to 20.96 this week, from 30.01 last week. MDH recommends distance learning for all students if case rates are at 50 or above.