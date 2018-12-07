7 Tips to Deal With Picky Eaters During the Holidays, According to a Behavior Specialist

Despite what your mother or mother-in-law might say about your kids not cleaning their plate or refusing to try even a single bite of something new, Potock says having a picky eater during the holidays is completely normal and not generally a sign of something more serious.

She tells Romper, “It’s not a sign of a problem unless food refusals occur away from the holiday events.” It’s important to differentiate whether your child is being picky on a daily basis or having “no ‘good eating days’ here and there.”