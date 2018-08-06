7 Trends That Will Be Huge in 2019—According to the IKEA Catalog
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 6, 2018

The 2019 IKEA Catalog is the gift that just keeps on giving. Beyond serving up tons of eye candy, painting ideas, and new collections, the IKEA catalog is a great place to go for a sneak peek at the home trends that will take the decor world by storm in the coming year.

Ahead: A look at a few of our favorite home trends we spotted throughout the catalog. Get ready to see these everywhere in 2019.

1. Tone on Tone Decorating

(Image credit: IKEA)

Monochromatic styling is nothing new, but we love the idea of really leaning into the matchy-matchy look. Pick a calming color, like this oceanic blue and go all in by using it on the walls, the couch, the throw pillows, and even decorative accents like the vase in the window.

2. Imperfect Polka Dots

(Image credit: IKEA)

Typically, when polka dots make their way into home decor, they’re perfectly round and perfectly placed. But IKEA is changing things up by selling pillows with irregularly shaped dots, and rugs with a smattering of eclectically placed ones. The best part? This trend is Dalmatian approved.

3. Hexagons

(Image credit: IKEA)

Speaking of patterns, hexagons abound in the IKEA catalog. We love the look of this hexagonal tile backsplash, especially paired with a similarly colored wall. The shape also makes an appearance on the VASSVIKEN drawer front for the BESTÅ line.

4. A Dustier Take on Blush

(Image credit: IKEA)

It’s not exactly millennial pink, it’s not really mauve, or blush, or rose either, but it is captivating and makes appearances throughout the catalog. The VEDBO chair featured on the cover, is described as “light brown-pink,” which isn’t the most exciting sounding name, but hey, when a color’s that pretty, it doesn’t need a catchy name.

5. Dark Gray is the New Black

(Image credit: IKEA)

This deep, moody gray pops up time and time again in this year’s catalog, from sofas to bathroom surfaces to everything in between. It’s not quite as intense as a true black, but still offers plenty of drama.

6. Over-the-Top Florals

(Image credit: IKEA)

Big bold floral prints—like the one featured on this wallpaper—is another theme in this year’s catalog. The company is so fond of the look, they’ve even introduced a floral cover for their classic EKTORP sofa series.

7. Non-Art Artwork

(Image credit: IKEA)

Instead of filling rooms with colorful artwork, IKEA took a more quirky approach to art by hanging empty monochromatic frames and even windows (see above) on the walls. Perfect for those among us who can never decide on what to get framed.

