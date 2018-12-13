7 Ways to Fake a Clean House in 10 Minutes or Less This Holiday Season

As the website Kitchn says, even people who tend to always have a clean kitchen sometimes fake it, so now it’s your turn. Stash the dishes in the dishwasher. Don’t worry if the dishes inside are clean, just take enough out to place the dirty ones in — it doesn’t hurt anything to put them through two cycles if necessary. Also, if you don’t have time to actually wash the dishes, toss them in the sink and cover with soapy water. The point is to give guests the illusion you’re not actively in the process of letting them pile up.