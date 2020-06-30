7-year-old drowns at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy has drowned in a lake in Rochester.

The boy’s mother, Jasmin McBride tells KTTC-TV her son, Deon McBride, was in Rochester to visit his father for the summer. Rochester police and firefighters responded to a child missing in Cascade Lake Park about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The child was recovered from the lake and taken to St. Marys Hospital. The boy’s family has created a GoFundMe page to return his body to Chicago for burial.