70% of older Minnesotans to be vaccinated before next phase

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says at least 70% of Minnesotans age 65 and older will get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine before the state moves on to the next phase of vaccinations.

The governor announced the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan Thursday, which will expand eligibility based on underlying health conditions and workplace exposure risk. The state estimates that so far, 42% of Minnesotans age 65 or older have gotten at least one shot.

The state is also vaccinating school and child care employees in the current phase. According to the governor’s office, every Minnesotan should be eligible for vaccination by this summer.