71 Last Names That Sound Adorable as First Names

Ever since the late seasons of One Tree Hill in which nearly every baby that was born bore their mother’s maiden name, I’ve been obsessed with the idea of last names as first names. People always point out when someone has two first names — think Michael Jordan — but I think now it’s all about the double last names (you heard it here first, people).

Read through for 71 last names that totally work as adorable first names for baby.

Boys

Adler

Anderson

Baker

Beckett

Brooks

Bryant

Cameron

Campbell

Carter

Copeland

Dawson

Fitzgerald

Gallagher

Grant

Griffin

Hendrix

Hughes

Jennings

Jones

Mason

Miller

Nash

Newton

Nixon

Olsen

Parker

Penn

Powell

Rockwell

Shepherd

Smith

Stone

Turner

Vaughn

Walker

Girls

Addison

Bailey*

Cassidy

Darby

Delaney

Devlin

Ellis*

Emerson*

Everly

Finley*

Gray*

Harlow

Henley

Jensen

Keagan

Kelley

Kennedy

Kinsley

Langley

Lennon*

Lincoln*

Mackenzie

Madden

Madison

Marley

McKinley

Murphy*

Presley

Quinn*

Reagan

Sawyer*

Sloane

Sutton

Taylor*

Winslow

Wylie

*These names tend to be gender-neutral, though I genuinely believe that most of these names work for any baby, no matter their sex.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook