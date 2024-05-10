72-year-old man killed in Le Sueur County crash

A 72-year-old man was killed Thursday in a crash between New Prague and Montgomery.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 3 p.m. to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Co Rd 3, north of Co Rd 29 in Lanesburg Township.

Investigators say a Hyundai sedan driven by Kyle Wayne Peterson, 35, of Bethel, was northbound on Co Rd 3 when it crossed over the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound Ford pickup driven by 30-year-old Adam Wacholz.

A passenger in Peterson’s car, 72-year-old Ronald Alan Otterstrom, of Shoreview, was critically injured in the crash. Otterstrom was treated at the scene, then transported to a hospital in New Prague where he was pronounced dead.

Adam Wacholz and his passenger, Whitney Marie Wacholz, 31, both of New Richland, were also transported to the New Prague hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Peterson was treated at the scene, then transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.