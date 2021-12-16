78 mph winds recorded in Redwood Falls Wednesday evening; Minnesota Records First-Ever December Tornado

The Redwood Falls airport recorded winds of 78 mph at about 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday evening in just one of many extreme weather events. The region saw heavy rain and lightning during Wednesday night’s unprecedented storms.

The tiny Freeborn County town of Hartland reported significant damages from a possible tornado, including downed trees and light poles. The town’s bank also suffered severe damage.

A tornado was confirmed in Plainview, in Wabasha County, where the NWS also reported an 85 mph wind gust. It goes on record as the first tornado ever reported in December in Minnesota. In Hanska, NWS recorded a 59 mph wind gust, while St. James saw a 62 mph gust.