7th COVID-19 death in Martin County

(St. Paul, MN) – A COVID-19 death in Martin County was one of seven statewide, and the seventh in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the Martin County death was a person in their 80’s. The remaining six deaths were recorded in Dakota, Hennepin, Kanabec, Ramsey, and St. Louis counties. The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 1,830.

Hospitalizations, which have remained mostly steady for weeks, rose slightly. Three more people are hospitalized Wednesday compared to Tuesday, the patients in intensive care are down by one. There are 297 people currently hospitalized, 135 in intensive care.

Additionally, Minnesota has 761 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 77,085.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 22

Brown – 2

Faribault – 1

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 4

Lyon – 4

McLeod – 2

Mower – 2

Nicollet – 3

Nobles – 1

Redwood – 5

Rice – 8

Steele -6

Waseca – 1

Watonwan – 1