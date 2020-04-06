8 Easter Activities for Families That You Can Still Enjoy While Social Distancing

Easter is a great time to celebrate with your family, and there are plenty of great Easter activities for families. Whether you’re a group who loves being in the kitchen, you want something a little more active, or you’re happy to snuggle up on the couch and throw on a movie, these family Easter activities will have you feeling the joy of the holiday, even during these difficult and uncertain times.

Cook a meal

What brings people together more than food? Nothing! Get the whole family in the kitchen and create the perfect Easter meal. It’ll taste so much better knowing you all made it together, and each person can feel the accomplishment of having helped the meal come together. Try one of these Easter recipes for a meal you’ll never forget — and some tasty entrees your family will request for dinner year round.

Bake something sweet

A tasty dinner isn’t the only thing your family can make in the kitchen. Why not try a new dessert recipe that will be just as fun to make as it will be to eat? Or, better yet, pick two Easter desserts and divide the family into teams to see which recipe everyone likes better. The biggest face-off of the season could be between Team Cookies and Team Cake. It’s all fun and games when dessert is involved.

Get creative with a craft

Crafting is a great way to relax and to really tap into your imagination, and these Easter crafts will do just that. Bring the whole family around the kitchen table for an afternoon filled with creativity and crafting. With everyone together working on their own projects, it can be a nice time to have fun family conversations such as having the parents tell stories about their own childhood memories or funny things they remember about when their kids were growing up. Having a fun activity that brings everyone together is a great way to foster conversation and get people to open up about their lives and their memories.

Have an Easter egg hunt

Easter egg hunts are the classic, tried and true Easter activity. If you’re at home with family, organize a hunt that the whole family can participate in. If you have family or friends who aren’t with you who would like to participate, set up a virtual Easter egg hunt. This activity is great because it gets people moving, it allows people to feel adventurous, and it always results in a little bit of candy or chocolate for everyone. Any game that ends in chocolate is one we want to play.

Stream Easter services

If you can’t make it to church this year but you still want to have a service, there are many places where you can stream church services. There will be broadcasts from around the country that you can tune into, and you can also check in with your local community church to see if they have plans to stream a service. Often they’re easy to access and they can make you feel connected to your community and your faith even when you can’t be physically present.

Have the kids put on a show

If you’re at home with a bunch of kids, then a show is in order. Whether they want to put on a kids version of the story of Easter, a spring-related play to fit the season, or a fun made-up story that they’ve devised, a show can be a fun way to allow the children to get their creative juices flowing and for the adults to enjoy and feel proud of their little ones.

