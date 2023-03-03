8 local resident chosen for Young American Leaders Program
Eight Greater Mankato residents have been chosen for the 2023 Minnesota Young American Leaders Program.
The 2023 Mankato Cohort Participants are:
Chris Dalton, City of New Ulm
Ashley Eimer, Mankato Area Foundation
Laura Koch, Profinium
Courtney Kramlinger, City of Mankato
Ayan Omar, St. Peter Econ. Dev. Auth./Region Nine Development Commission
Claire Richie, Taylor Corporation
Colin Scharf, Gold Mine Studios Audio/Visual and Event Production Studio
Christi Wilking, Mayo Clinic Health System
The program is hosted by the Center for Integrative Leadership at the University of Minnesota alongside Harvard Business School and the Itasca Project. The program will teach young leaders about how to work across sectors to help their communities prosper inclusively.