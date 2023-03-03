8 local resident chosen for Young American Leaders Program

Eight Greater Mankato residents have been chosen for the 2023 Minnesota Young American Leaders Program.

The 2023 Mankato Cohort Participants are:

Chris Dalton, City of New Ulm

Ashley Eimer, Mankato Area Foundation

Laura Koch, Profinium

Courtney Kramlinger, City of Mankato

Ayan Omar, St. Peter Econ. Dev. Auth./Region Nine Development Commission

Claire Richie, Taylor Corporation

Colin Scharf, Gold Mine Studios Audio/Visual and Event Production Studio

Christi Wilking, Mayo Clinic Health System

The program is hosted by the Center for Integrative Leadership at the University of Minnesota alongside Harvard Business School and the Itasca Project. The program will teach young leaders about how to work across sectors to help their communities prosper inclusively.