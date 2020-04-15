8 new COVID-19 deaths; 18 more in ICU

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting eight new deaths due to COVID-19 as the total number of cases has its second sharpest increase yet.

The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s COVID-19 fatalities to 87. The state now has 1,809 confirmed positive cases of the virus, an increase of 114. The largest single-day increase was Easter Sunday, with 194 new cases.

There have been 445 total coronavirus cases in the state that have required hospitalization. As of today, 197 people are hospitalized, with 93 patients receiving intensive care. ICU hospitalizations rose by 18 since Tuesday, according to MDH’s Wednesday numbers.

Data shows that the largest percentage (35%) of cases are occurring in patients 20 to 44-years-old. Cases requiring hospitalization have involved patients 4 weeks to 102-years-old, while the median age those killed by the disease is 87.