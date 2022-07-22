8-year-old girl presumed drowned in the Minnesota River in Mankato

An 8-year-old girl has presumably drowned in the Minnesota River.

Emergency personnel responded to Sibley Park in Mankato just after 6 p.m.

According to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Captain Paul Barta, a family with four children were swimming in the river near a sandbar. Witnesses reported that two of the children, including the 8-year-old girl, began struggling in deep water. A bystander was able to help one of the children out of the water, but wasn’t able to rescue the girl, according to the release.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by multiple state and local agencies, is continuing search efforts on the river.

The name of the child is being withheld pending further notification of family