80’s rockers Motley Crue announced for Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair has announced that 80’s hair rockers Motley Crue will headline the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series.

The show is Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $77 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through Etix. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 800-514-3849.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Motley Crue – comprised of singer Vince Neil, bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, and guitarist Mick Mars – continues to tour the world with John 5 on guitar.

The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered seven U.S. platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 hits, and three Grammy nominations.

Known for their iconic live performances, the band has sold out countless tours around the globe.