80’s rockers Warrant to headline RibFest

RibFesters will get a side of Cherry Pie this year, as 80’s rockers Warrant are slated to headline 80’s night.

The multi-platinum selling, chart-topping rock band will perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Friday, August 5, topping off an evening of 80’s that also includes Lita Ford and Firehouse.

Warrant has been headlining festivals, casinos, and fairs all over the country in support of their latest album, “Louder Harder Faster,” and the 30-year anniversary of their debut album “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich.”

A limited number of reserved seats will be available for all RibFest shows. Tickets are $39.50 and include a reserved seat in a prime location, two free beverages and a RibFest/Mankato Brewery can cooler.

Tickets can be purchased at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater the day of the show, or advance tickets are available at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center box office, or through Ticketmaster.com

