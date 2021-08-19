9/11 Symphony on the Prairie patriotic concert at Benson Park

A patriotic concert will be the first at Benson Park on the anniversary of 9/11.

The City of North Mankato and the Mankato Symphony Orchestra have announced Symphony on the Prairie, the inaugural concert at Benson Park, and also the first concert of the season for the orchestra.

The concert will be held on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Twin Towers. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the north side of the park.

Families can bring lawn chairs and enjoy patriotic music by the Mankato Symphony. The setlist will include tunes such as the Star-Spangled Banner, Pavane, Over the Rainbow, Stars and Stripes, and more. The performance will also feature a 9/11 tribute.

Admission to the concert is free.