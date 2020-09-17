9 additional COVID-19 deaths reported; Freeborn County reports 25 new cases

(St. Paul, MN) – Nine more people have died of COVID-19, state health officials reported Thursday.

Deaths came from Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, and St. Louis counties. There was a patient in their 40’s who died in Hennepin County. A majority of the deaths came from long-term care centers, but three involved people from a private residence, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

There were 931 new virus cases confirmed statewide, MDH’s daily update said. Freeborn County reported 25 new virus cases. The county health department says one of the cases involves a child between the ages of 0 and 10, and thirteen cases are people between the ages of 10 and 20. One person is currently hospitalized in Freeborn County.

MDH says 242 people are hospitalized, a slight drop from the previous report. There are currently 132 people in intensive care.

Here are the latest cases reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 16

Brown – 6

Cottonwood – 2

Faribault – 1

Fillmore – 2

Freeborn – 25

Jackson – 9

Le Sueur – 4

Lyon – 12

Martin – 7

McLeod – 5

Mower – 4

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 3

Nobles – 2

Redwood – 3

Renville – 8

Rice – 5

Sibley – 2

Steele – 8

Waseca – 11

Watonwan – 2