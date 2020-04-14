9 new COVID-19 deaths reported

(St. Paul, MN) – Nine more people have died as a result of COVID-19, according to data released by state health officials today.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 79, with 16 more positive cases recorded than Monday, bring the total number of cases in the state to 1,695.

There are 20 new hospitalizations since previous reports, with 177 patients currently hospitalized, 75 in intensive care.

Positive case counts in southern Minnesota counties:

Blue Earth – 22

Brown – 7 (1 death)

Cottonwood – 6

Faribault – 4

Fillmore – 10

Freeborn – 27

Le Sueur – 21

Martin – 39 (4 deaths)

Mower – 23

Nicollet – 7 (1 death)

Redwood – 1

Renville – 3

Rice – 5

Sibley – 1

Steele – 9

Waseca – 3

Watonwon – 4

There are 909 COVID-19 patients who no longer require isolation.