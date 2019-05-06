9 Things the Best Husbands Do on Mother’s Day… Without Being Asked To

When it comes to Mother’s Day gifts, it really is the thought that counts with us. We want our guys to recognize that we’re amazing women as well as moms, and we still have the same tastes we did before the kiddos entered the picture. Smart husbands don’t even stop at the shelves with the “World’s Greatest Mom” mugs, and they don’t choose a child-birthstone necklace just because a TV ad said it was the perfect keepsake. A wise man knows if his wife is more into Mets tickets or Fortnite Funko Pop! figures than jewelry. ( For the record, Papa Bear bought Mama a new bathrobe to replace her fraying one. That might not be everyone’s idea of a great present, but hey, Mama seemed happy with it.)